Claret Asset Management Corp Trims Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Claret Asset Management Corp lowered its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 7.6% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNI stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.77. 84,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,297. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.28. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNI. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

