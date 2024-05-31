Clene’s (CLNN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Clene in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Clene Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Clene has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.47.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Clene had a negative net margin of 7,873.23% and a negative return on equity of 224.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.16 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clene will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clene stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Clene worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

