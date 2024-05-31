Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Trading Down 0.4%

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $61.07 and last traded at $61.55. Approximately 2,960,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 13,268,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.82.

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Argus raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.01. The company has a market cap of $266.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.60%.

In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $3,614,357.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,389 shares of company stock valued at $12,322,179. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 63,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 32,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

