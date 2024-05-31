Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Up 76.2% in May

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 76.2% from the April 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Cochlear Price Performance

Shares of CHEOY traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.58 and its 200 day moving average is $102.35. Cochlear has a 12-month low of $73.73 and a 12-month high of $114.50.

Cochlear Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0336 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

