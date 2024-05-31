Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Down 6.1%

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.90. 371,323 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,817,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.58. The company has a market cap of $765.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.57.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 355.0% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 234.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

