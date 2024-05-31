Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick R. Wilson Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.28, for a total value of $3,619,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,560,449.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Coinbase Global Price Performance
Coinbase Global stock opened at $234.76 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $283.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 3.46.
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,483 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,581 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 256.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,446 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 47,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,700 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.
About Coinbase Global
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.
