Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,150 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $13,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,165 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,962 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 82,582 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $234.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 3.46. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COIN. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.67.

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total transaction of $14,620,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,490.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total value of $14,620,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,490.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $297,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 465,233 shares of company stock valued at $106,055,266. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

