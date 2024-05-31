Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CBAN opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59. Colony Bankcorp has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $13.58.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.14 million for the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.17%. On average, analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 725.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

