Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Trading 0.7% Higher

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.27 and last traded at $39.16. 3,317,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 20,375,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Comcast Stock Up 1.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.84 and its 200 day moving average is $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $155.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 258.0% during the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in Comcast by 154.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 336.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

