Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 86.4% from the April 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Up 1.2 %
OTCMKTS:CMWAY traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.89. 24,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,690. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a one year low of $59.95 and a one year high of $83.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.22.
About Commonwealth Bank of Australia
