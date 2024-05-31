Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 86.4% from the April 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:CMWAY traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.89. 24,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,690. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a one year low of $59.95 and a one year high of $83.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.22.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.