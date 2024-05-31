Comparing Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) & American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) and Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

American Express has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get American Express alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.3% of American Express shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of American Express shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Express 14.50% 32.46% 3.51% Greystone Housing Impact Investors 45.87% 11.65% 2.51%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Express and Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares American Express and Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Express $61.88 billion 2.76 $8.37 billion $12.14 19.54 Greystone Housing Impact Investors $104.90 million 3.32 $54.01 million $1.89 7.91

American Express has higher revenue and earnings than Greystone Housing Impact Investors. Greystone Housing Impact Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Express, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

American Express pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. American Express pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Greystone Housing Impact Investors pays out 78.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Express has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Greystone Housing Impact Investors has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Greystone Housing Impact Investors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for American Express and Greystone Housing Impact Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Express 3 9 10 0 2.32 Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 2 0 3.00

American Express currently has a consensus price target of $215.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.36%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.20%. Given Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Greystone Housing Impact Investors is more favorable than American Express.

Summary

American Express beats Greystone Housing Impact Investors on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Express

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. The company's products and services include credit card, charge card, banking, and other payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services. It also provides merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. In addition, the company operates lounges at airports under Centurion Lounge brand name. It sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through mobile and online applications, affiliate marketing, customer referral programs, third-party service providers and business partners, direct mail, telephone, in-house sales teams, and direct response advertising. American Express Company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

(Get Free Report)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments; Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments; MF Properties; Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments. It also invests in governmental issuer loans. The company was formerly known as America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. and changed its name to Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP in December 2022. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.