Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) PT Raised to C$14.00 at National Bankshares

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.32% from the company’s previous close.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners increased their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. CIBC set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.94.

Shares of TSE CMG traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 99,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,480. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.20. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. Computer Modelling Group has a 52 week low of C$6.21 and a 52 week high of C$13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81.

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.85, for a total value of C$128,500.00. In other Computer Modelling Group news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.85, for a total value of C$128,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.37, for a total transaction of C$165,920.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,168. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

