Constellation Brands’ (STZ) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $308.00 price objective on the stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus raised shares of Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $298.20.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $246.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.90. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $227.50 and a twelve month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.07%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321 over the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $962,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

