Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 271.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,000 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises approximately 0.5% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

WBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.16.

NASDAQ:WBD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.24. The stock had a trading volume of 60,320,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,313,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

