Contrasting Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) and Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and Tokio Marine’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $885.97 million 1.68 $85.98 million $2.72 13.72 Tokio Marine $51.43 billion 1.34 $4.82 billion $2.42 14.39

Tokio Marine has higher revenue and earnings than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tokio Marine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 11.16% 15.98% 3.27% Tokio Marine 9.30% 16.57% 2.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and Tokio Marine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 1 6 1 3.00 Tokio Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group currently has a consensus price target of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.88%. Given Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is more favorable than Tokio Marine.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokio Marine has a beta of -0.86, indicating that its stock price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group beats Tokio Marine on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Tokio Marine

(Get Free Report)

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields. It also provides property investment, insurance agency and risk consulting, human resource, in-home care and nursing care information, healthcare/medical, call center, and real estate-related services. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. serves individuals, small to medium sized non-profit organizations, schools, or churches. The company was formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. in 2008. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

