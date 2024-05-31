Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.540-3.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion. Cooper Companies also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.54-3.60 EPS.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COO traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,617. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $75.93 and a fifty-two week high of $104.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.59.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cooper Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $5,521,104.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,622.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $5,521,104.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,622.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total value of $103,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.