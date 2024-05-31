Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Corcept Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

CORT has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,565,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,962,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,768,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,393,000 after buying an additional 44,762 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,081,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,846,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,988,000 after buying an additional 19,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 900,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,246,000 after buying an additional 39,111 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $649,084.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,402.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $649,084.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,402.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $55,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,515 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.