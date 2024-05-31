Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Update

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the April 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Core One Labs Stock Performance

CLABF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408. Core One Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19.

Core One Labs Company Profile

Core One Labs Inc operates as a psychedelic research and development company. The company focuses on providing psychedelic medicines to novel delivery systems and psychedelic assisted psychotherapy; and intends to further develop and apply the technology to psychedelic compounds, such as psilocybin. It also provides natural health products; news dissemination services; financing services; and operates medical clinics, as well as engages in micro cultivation.

