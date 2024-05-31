Cosmos (ATOM) Reaches Market Cap of $3.26 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.26 billion and approximately $98.73 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $8.33 or 0.00012334 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00053554 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00017614 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006837 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

