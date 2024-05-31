Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.29

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.29 and last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 204210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMRE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Costamare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costamare from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMRE. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costamare by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Costamare in the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Costamare during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

