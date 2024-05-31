Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Increased by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $743.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST traded down $5.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $809.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,357,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $359.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $748.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $702.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $501.59 and a fifty-two week high of $819.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.35%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

