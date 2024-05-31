Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,600 shares, a growth of 99.1% from the April 30th total of 88,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Credito Emiliano Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CDEFF remained flat at C$8.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. Credito Emiliano has a fifty-two week low of C$8.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.79.

Get Credito Emiliano alerts:

Credito Emiliano Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Finance, Treasury, and Corporate Centre, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Credito Emiliano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credito Emiliano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.