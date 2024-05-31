CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Down 0.4%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.63 and last traded at $53.83. Approximately 208,141 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,677,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRSP. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Chardan Capital raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.46.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.80.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $219,206.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,078.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $219,206.26. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 60,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,078.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $767,104.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,941,953.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,709 shares of company stock worth $3,865,228. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.8% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.