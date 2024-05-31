Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Insider Marc S. Krug Sells 13,657 Shares of Stock

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) insider Marc S. Krug sold 13,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $202,396.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,020 shares in the company, valued at $533,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $14.75 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $512.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $19.21.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $379.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,193,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after purchasing an additional 934,841 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,489,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,364,000 after acquiring an additional 834,941 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 80.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 179,093 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 63.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 370,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after acquiring an additional 144,035 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,511,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

