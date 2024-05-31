crvUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (CRVUSD)

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 30th. crvUSD has a market capitalization of $140.44 million and $18.80 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One crvUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, crvUSD has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

crvUSD Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 140,784,292 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. The official website for crvUSD is www.curve.fi.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 140,784,291.7559848. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.9977401 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $16,841,424.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade crvUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy crvUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

