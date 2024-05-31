CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in CSX by 450.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Stock Up 0.2 %

CSX traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $33.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,461,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,984,157. The stock has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average is $35.02.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

