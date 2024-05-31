CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $72.90

Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.90 and traded as high as $83.13. CVR Partners shares last traded at $80.85, with a volume of 24,273 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.96.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.67 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 14.26%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.92 dividend. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $7.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is currently 97.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAN. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CVR Partners in the third quarter worth $123,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in CVR Partners in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in CVR Partners by 500.0% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in CVR Partners in the fourth quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CVR Partners in the first quarter worth $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

