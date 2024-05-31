CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Increased by Claret Asset Management Corp

Claret Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,274 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 4.0% of Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $22,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in CVS Health by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of CVS Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Up 2.0 %

CVS traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $57.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,034,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,008,241. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.53.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.