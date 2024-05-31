CyberConnect Price Hits $8.78 on Major Exchanges (CYBER)

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last week, CyberConnect has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. CyberConnect has a market cap of $195.23 million and approximately $27.53 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberConnect token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.78 or 0.00013043 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberConnect Token Profile

CyberConnect launched on August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,235,360 tokens. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber. The official website for CyberConnect is cyber.co. CyberConnect’s official message board is buildoncyber.medium.com.

CyberConnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 99,999,999.99843472 with 22,235,360.34843472 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 8.92423392 USD and is up 4.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $30,061,864.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberConnect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberConnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

