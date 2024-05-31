Dai (DAI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $316.38 Million

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. One Dai token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and approximately $316.38 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000396 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Dai
Dai was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,347,888,596 tokens. Dai’s official website is makerdao.com. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Dai
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.
