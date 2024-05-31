Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,100 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the April 30th total of 351,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Danone Stock Performance

Shares of DANOY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.90. 122,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,455. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average is $12.91. Danone has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48.

Danone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4549 per share. This is a positive change from Danone’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments.

