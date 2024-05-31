Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.85

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DVDCY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.85 and traded as low as $9.48. Davide Campari-Milano shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 3,900 shares changing hands.
Davide Campari-Milano Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.49.
Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile
Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.
