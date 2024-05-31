DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $145.87

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $145.87 and last traded at $145.74, with a volume of 159317 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.67.

DVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.78 and its 200-day moving average is $120.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in DaVita by 62.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 471.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 28,766 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in DaVita by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 143,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,551,000 after buying an additional 11,578 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DaVita



DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

