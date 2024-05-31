Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Upgraded at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $1,200.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $1,011.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,018.44.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $1,082.58 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $464.25 and a twelve month high of $1,095.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $885.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $806.12. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 30.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total value of $4,299,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,526,418.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total value of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $12,526,418.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,986 shares of company stock valued at $16,922,971. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 135.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 360.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 72.9% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 35.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $4,580,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

