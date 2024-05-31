DEI Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $119.59 Million (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last week, DEI has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a total market cap of $119.59 million and $3.54 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.10 or 0.00122870 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008766 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.