Dero Hits Market Capitalization of $31.39 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market cap of $31.39 million and $15,111.81 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be bought for about $2.19 or 0.00003248 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,531.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $457.57 or 0.00677564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.61 or 0.00123806 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008781 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00044226 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00066077 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.55 or 0.00218495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.58 or 0.00091187 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

