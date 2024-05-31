Derwent London (LON:DLN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,142.13

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,142.13 ($27.36) and traded as high as GBX 2,374 ($30.32). Derwent London shares last traded at GBX 2,288 ($29.22), with a volume of 288,644 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,512 ($32.08) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, February 9th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on DLN
Derwent London Stock Performance
About Derwent London
Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
