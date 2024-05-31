Derwent London (LON:DLN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,142.13

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,142.13 ($27.36) and traded as high as GBX 2,374 ($30.32). Derwent London shares last traded at GBX 2,288 ($29.22), with a volume of 288,644 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,512 ($32.08) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Get Derwent London alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DLN

Derwent London Stock Performance

About Derwent London

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,151.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,145.53. The firm has a market cap of £2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -549.06, a PEG ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.94.

(Get Free Report)

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.