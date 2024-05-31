Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Destination XL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Destination XL Group Stock Up 2.4 %

DXLG traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $3.38. 35,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,330. The company has a market cap of $196.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.37. Destination XL Group has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $5.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $137.14 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.34%.

Insider Transactions at Destination XL Group

In other Destination XL Group news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,691,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,928,467.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Destination XL Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXLG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 173.0% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 110,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 70,114 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Destination XL Group by 34.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,210 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Destination XL Group by 58.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 212,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 77,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States. The company's stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

