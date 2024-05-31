Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FANG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.95.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $197.34 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $123.41 and a 12 month high of $211.96. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.41 and a 200-day moving average of $175.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 19.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at $89,322,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,532,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,575 shares of company stock valued at $12,673,846. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,869,787 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,391,567,000 after buying an additional 176,208 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,617,000 after purchasing an additional 648,317 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 38.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,609,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,706,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,488 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,494,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $541,175,000 after buying an additional 89,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,320,567 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $514,289,000 after buying an additional 206,189 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

