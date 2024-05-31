Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) & Canna-Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:CNGL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) and Canna-Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Digimarc and Canna-Global Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digimarc -114.38% -46.01% -36.78% Canna-Global Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Digimarc has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canna-Global Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

66.9% of Digimarc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Canna-Global Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Digimarc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.1% of Canna-Global Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Digimarc and Canna-Global Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digimarc $34.85 million 16.19 -$45.96 million ($2.08) -12.69 Canna-Global Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Canna-Global Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Digimarc.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Digimarc and Canna-Global Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digimarc 0 2 0 0 2.00 Canna-Global Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Digimarc currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.06%. Given Digimarc’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Digimarc is more favorable than Canna-Global Acquisition.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle. Its solutions are used in various application solutions, such as sorting of consumer-packaged goods in recycling streams. The company offers its solutions through its sales personnel and business partners. Digimarc Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

About Canna-Global Acquisition

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire and engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search of target business in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

