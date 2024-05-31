Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $187.25

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 187.25 ($2.39) and traded as high as GBX 206.20 ($2.63). Direct Line Insurance Group shares last traded at GBX 204.40 ($2.61), with a volume of 1,560,575 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DLG. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 195 ($2.49) to GBX 220 ($2.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 188 ($2.40) to GBX 219 ($2.80) in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 212.50 ($2.71).

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Direct Line Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 194.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 187.68. The company has a market cap of £2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,429.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 5,333.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Adam Winslow sold 454,979 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.59), for a total value of £923,607.37 ($1,179,575.19). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 229 shares of company stock worth $44,766. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Further Reading

