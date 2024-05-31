Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Short Interest Down 34.2% in May

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,500 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the April 30th total of 275,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 292,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter worth $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 9.8% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 52,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of AMZU stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.68. The company had a trading volume of 545,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,838. The firm has a market cap of $80.15 million, a PE ratio of 120.98 and a beta of -2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.94. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $37.68.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.2117 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

