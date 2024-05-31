Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Trading Down 5.8%

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.06 and last traded at $24.48. 2,193,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 6,620,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.99.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 6.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YINN. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $56,000.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

