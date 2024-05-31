Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) rose 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 150,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,083,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.92%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.
