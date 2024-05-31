dogwifhat Price Tops $3.29 on Major Exchanges (WIF)

dogwifhat (WIF) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 31st. dogwifhat has a market cap of $3.29 billion and approximately $761.18 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, dogwifhat has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One dogwifhat token can now be purchased for $3.29 or 0.00004884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

dogwifhat Profile

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,905,939 tokens. The official website for dogwifhat is dogwifcoin.org. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin.

dogwifhat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,905,939.685068. The last known price of dogwifhat is 3.3673924 USD and is down -10.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 383 active market(s) with $923,188,543.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dogwifhat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dogwifhat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dogwifhat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

