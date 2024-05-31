Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.80-7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26. The company issued revenue guidance of +6.0-6.7% yr/yr to ~$41.0-41.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.04 billion. Dollar General also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.800-7.550 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.84.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $128.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.46. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $204.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

