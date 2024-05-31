Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$126.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$113.00 to C$126.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DOL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Dollarama from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded Dollarama from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. CIBC increased their target price on Dollarama from C$99.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Dollarama from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$111.45.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Dollarama

Dollarama Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$123.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$114.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$104.85. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$80.81 and a 12 month high of C$125.77.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.10. Dollarama had a return on equity of 493.80% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 4.5049541 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollarama Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total transaction of C$7,059,410.00. In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total transaction of C$7,059,410.00. Also, Director John Assaly sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$114.55, for a total value of C$153,378.30. Insiders have sold a total of 69,623 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,311 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

About Dollarama

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.