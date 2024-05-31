Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Dominion Lending Centres Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10.

About Dominion Lending Centres

Dominion Lending Centres Inc provides mortgage brokerage franchising and mortgage broker data connectivity services in Canada. It also provides end-to-end services to automate the mortgage application, approval, underwriting, and funding process; and additional services providing management of daily operations and data resources access.

