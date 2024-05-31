Dongfang Electric Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:DNGFF) Short Interest Update

Dongfang Electric Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:DNGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the April 30th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Dongfang Electric Stock Performance

Dongfang Electric stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433. Dongfang Electric has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93.

Get Dongfang Electric alerts:

About Dongfang Electric

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and sale of power generation equipment in China and internationally. It operates through five segments: Renewable Energy Equipment, Clean and Efficient Energy Equipment, Engineering and Trade, Modern Manufacturing Services Industry, and Emerging Growth Industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Dongfang Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dongfang Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.