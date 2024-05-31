Dongfang Electric Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:DNGFF) Short Interest Update

Dongfang Electric Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:DNGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the April 30th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Dongfang Electric Stock Performance
Dongfang Electric stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433. Dongfang Electric has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93.
About Dongfang Electric
