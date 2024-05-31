DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.86

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.86 and traded as high as $1.37. DURECT shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 114,675 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Get DURECT alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DURECT

DURECT Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $53.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 328.25% and a negative net margin of 279.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DURECT Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DURECT

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DURECT in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in DURECT by 3,366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in DURECT by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 256,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DURECT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.